The Appeal of Crown Molding

There’s a lot that you must think about when putting your house up for sale, but sometimes a simple thing can help attract people to your home and appeal to buyers.

Take the case of crown molding. While probably not on the top of anyone’s must-have list, once a potential buyer sees some elegant crown molding throughout the home, it may help boost your house on the top of their list.

True, spending money on crown molding is most likely an upgrade that won’t allow you to raise your asking price, but it can separate your home from some of the other houses on the market. If someone is comparing your house to another at a similar price, that crown molding might be the thing that puts your home over the top.

Content Square 1.

When done properly, crown molding can make ceilings look higher, rooms more interesting and gives the home a more unique feel. Plus, it can be used in virtually any room in the house to create the “wow” factor that people crave. These little touches can help get a buyer interested.

Crown molding can be used at the base of a wall, but it’s also used to separate wall and floor and other types of molding on windows, doors, fireplaces and more.

Unless you are truly handy, don’t attempt to do the crown molding yourself. It looks simple enough, but it takes precise measuring, special tools and lots of patience. Finding an expert won’t cost too much and you will be glad you did when it’s finished.

Content Square 2.

Once up, a good tip is to paint the crown molding off-white, instead of white. Crown molding will collect dust and the white color may make it look dingy. Also, you should paint it a different color than the ceiling or wall to really make it stand out. Finally, having all crown molding the same color throughout the house will create a unified look, which is welcomed by homebuyers.