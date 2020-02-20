4 Reasons It Pays to Understand Your Client’s Mobile Behavior

Do you remember when mobile apps first became a thing? Back when the iPod, Radio Shack and the South Beach Diet were cool? While I don’t remember the first app I downloaded, I do remember the first time I used my phone to search for “coffee nearby,” and was ecstatic to find that my favorite cup of joe was less than 0.1 miles away.

Now, as we’ve all said, I can’t imagine life without a mobile device. Outside of the usual phone, messages and even Facebook (that’s for my mom), what three apps do you use the most? For me, it’s Waze, the team sports apps I use to track my kids’ practices and Life360.

Have you ever considered what mobile apps your clients use, and why? Trust me. It matters. Their preferences and choice could help you form a relationship that will lead to a lifetime of referrals. It could also help you crack the code to finding more clients just like them.

Here are four reasons why you should be paying attention to mobile behavior.

No. 1 – Getting to Know You, Getting to Know All About You

Asking what apps your clients use may seem innocent enough, but it’s also a clever strategy to instantly get to know them. You can find out a lot about a person by learning what apps they use and enjoy—and those they can’t live without.

No. 2 – How Will They Communicate With You?

If they spend a lot of time using travel apps and maps, you can safely assume they’re frequently on the move. That may mean it will be tough keeping in touch with them, so you may have to be persistent. Do they have a lot of social media apps? While it may not be your preference, they might do a lot of communicating via direct messages on Facebook. Knowing ahead of time will help you in the heat of the process.

No. 3 – How Involved Will They Be in the Process of Selling and Finding a Home?

Have they already downloaded popular real estate apps that help them search listings, neighborhoods, open houses, etc.? If they have, they may be an active participant in selling and buying a home. Get familiar with the apps they use so you can point them in the right direction. And, if you’re affiliated with a franchisor like Realty ONE Group that offers its real estate professionals their own customizable app, make sure you help them download and use it.

No. 4 – How Likely Will They Be to Offer You a Review and/or Referral?

Do they have a host of social media apps? Have they downloaded review apps like Yelp and selling apps like OfferUp? If so, they’re probably very comfortable reading and writing reviews and offering referrals to others. That’s a huge bonus for you, and if you haven’t done a deep dive into these apps, it’s a good time to do it. Reviews and referrals have always been a part of our industry, but now, they’re a bigger and even more important part of every consumer-based industry. The key to getting a good review from your clients? Ask!

At Realty ONE Group, we’re launching new websites and tools this year, and our focus is not just on ensuring that they’re mobile, but designing for mobile first. Yes, there’s still plenty to be done on a desktop, but mobile is not the future—it’s the now.