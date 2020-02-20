What to Do With All Your Stuff

The late, great comedian George Carlin had a great joke about people having too much stuff.

No time is that more obvious than when you’re selling a home.

The first rule of real estate is that you must remove all the clutter in your house, because people house hunting don’t want to see your stuff. But even when you start early, it seems like there’s always stuff around and you can never quite get it all organized or out of the house.

You might think stuffing it all in closets is the answer, right? Well, not exactly. The problem is that buyers want closet and storage space, so that means you want those areas looking spacious because people will be opening those closet doors and will want to know how they can use them, not how you use them.

Here’s some advice on the best way to avoid letting your stuff get in the way of selling your home.

Organize the Closets

We all accumulate a lot of stuff over the years and it’s easy to get in the habit of putting things in less-than-ideal spaces. That’s why it’s a good idea to take some time to put things in the proper closet, where they belong. Do you have some clothes hanging in your family-room closet? Get them into the bedroom closet. Likewise, if you’re keeping a vacuum cleaner or tools in the master bedroom closet, store them somewhere else.

Put Things in Storage

An obvious solution is renting a storage space during the selling process. This has lots of advantages in terms of staging and it’s a great step toward keeping your closets organized. Some things you should put in storage are off-season clothes, boxes containing photos and other mementos and stuff you don’t commonly use. Have boxes that you’re bringing to your new home packed and ready to make your eventual move easier.

Don’t Toy Around

If you have kids, you probably have a lot of toys around the house—probably too many. Take stock of these toys and get rid of the ones that aren’t being used (consider donating toys that are in good condition or hold a garage sale). Neatly organize board games in a family room closet and consider buying a toy chest.



Clean the Garage

Diligent buyers look at everything, including the garage, so it may be time to get yours in order. It shouldn’t be a dumping ground for things you don’t know what to do with. Put your holiday decorations in boxes. Organize your garden tools and find a space for your lawnmower. If you have a workbench in the garage, organize it. Make sure the garage looks like a car can be parked in it, but try not to have a car parked in it while people are looking at your home.



By following these guidelines, you can organize your stuff in no time at all!