Upping the Ante With a Power-Packed Website

Rhode Island Brokerage Steers the Conversation With Broker Tools From Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®)



With six offices throughout the state of Rhode Island, independently owned Lila Delman Real Estate considers itself a boutique, high-end/luxury specialist brokerage.

“Another unique attribute of our company is that it’s a third-generation owned family business, 55 years strong,” says Ryan Elsman, chief operating officer of the firm. “There’s a real legacy and heritage that comes along with this brand. Our history and proven track record give us a competitive advantage.”

Not that the firm rests on its laurels.

The reason the firm has prospered for more than five decades is largely due to its mission to remain on the cutting edge of marketing and technology, unparalleled dedication to client services, and being very selective in regard to the people being brought in to represent the brand.

For example, Lila Delman has a top-class website designed to provide a first-rate experience for customers and potential clients alike. Website features include high-definition video, drone overhead shots and a “What’s My Home Worth?” input bar.

Pulling site visitors in even further? Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®). In fact, the entire thing is powered by RPR’s Broker AVM widget, and the site includes both Zillow and RPR valuations.

“When we were looking at what features we could put on our website, and what was going to intrigue people to stay on our website, one of the things that came up was the topic of online estimates,” says Elsman. “We often hear our agents or clients referring to the Zillow estimate, and we wanted to find a way to become an information source for the public while also keeping them on our website. Instead of fighting the concept of an online estimate, we thought we would deal with it head-on and make it a point of conversation.”

That led to the “What’s My Home Worth?” widget, which included a call-to-action along with the Zillow and RPR numbers, providing a more “rounded out” conversation. This, believes Elsman, encourages people to stay on the site in a way that Zillow can’t offer alone.

The most-used AVM widget user, Lila Delman pulls in quite a bit of leads from its partnership.

“RPR gives a sense of who is looking on our website, what areas they’re interested in and what they’re potentially looking to do. It also helps us capture both warm and cool leads,” says Elsman. “We can track anyone who inputs their address, but there’s also that call-to-action from those who want to know what their house is worth, as well as those who are just curious.”

That allows Lila Delman access to prospective clients early in their consideration.

“From a client acquisition perspective, it gives us a vantage point on who is potentially considering selling, allowing us the opportunity to get ahead of them and contact them,” says Elsman.

He adds that when you look at recent changes in the industry, where information is easier to access and clients are more educated than ever because of the data available at their fingertips, it’s important to be aware of the conversation.

“Knowledge is power, and when we’re aware of what’s out there, we’re able to tailor the conversation in an educated direction,” concludes Elsman.



