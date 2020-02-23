Century 21 Real Estate Renews Eighth-Largest Franchise, CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced that Yuba City, Calif.-based CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc., the brand’s eighth-largest franchise nationwide and second-largest in California, has renewed its franchise agreement. Broker/Owner Dan Jacuzzi, after careful consideration of the brokerage models available in the market, agreed that the CENTURY 21® brand is the best option for growth for its 415-plus affiliated relentless sales professionals.

Celebrating 40 years of success, the renewal announcement came during the company’s annual Select Summit at the Peppermill Casino in Reno, where agents, brokers and managers, and many of the real estate industry’s thought leaders and top trainers, gathered to share and ideate ways to better serve homebuyers and sellers and grow their businesses.

“Century 21 Real Estate was built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs almost 50 years ago,” says Jacuzzi. “Our team at CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. looks forward to continuing to make a difference in the lives of families and individuals with a brand that is more relevant today with consumers and industry professionals than it was almost 50 years ago, when it earned the moniker ‘the gold standard’ in real estate. We look forward to leveraging the productivity platform, the global presence and reputation of the CENTURY 21 brand to continue to grow our company and, more importantly, to better serve the many unique cultures and communities in markets throughout Northern California.”

“Ask anyone about their company and they’ll tell you that Dan and his entire leadership team give 121 percent and they are relentless on serving their affiliated agents and, in turn, assisting the homebuyers and sellers they partner with to get to the best real estate outcomes possible,” says Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their carefully-crafted culture of training, education, technology and personalized support has helped the company grow exponentially. We’re excited that they remain a valued part of the CENTURY 21 global family.”

The CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. team started on its journey to deliver a holistic experience to its clients back in 1982, when Select Property Management was added to provide premier residential and commercial property management services. Tahoe Sierra Rental Company was next in 2008 to manage vacation rental properties in the Lake Tahoe region, and later in the ’80s, the Select School of Real Estate was formed.

In the years that followed, Stanford Mortgage and Inter-County Title of El Dorado County were added to bring a true one-stop-shop to the Select team, and the results are evident. A perennial 2100 Club honoree, a prestigious distinction given each year to top companies in the CENTURY 21 System, the team at CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. not only has earned top recognition for its production and sales growth, but they are also very active in the communities in which they live and work.

“Giving back is ingrained into the culture at Century 21 Real Estate, which has a 41-year partnership with Easterseals and helping people with disabilities live, work, thrive and play in their communities,” says Jacuzzi. “We’re proud of the countless hours of volunteer work and the money we have raised for more than 100 local charities, including Easterseals. It’s our ongoing ‘why’ as an organization and exemplifies the empathy and caring of our professionals.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.