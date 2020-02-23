CRS Data Puts Customers First With Customization and API Integration

CRS Data, a leading provider of property tax data in the U.S., has expanded customization and API opportunities for MLS partners, exploring new ways to enrich the property data experience for members.

CRS Data aims to offer the best property data system, rolling out continuous product updates inspired by customer feedback. Custom solutions are treated as a welcomed challenge to help ensure members can access the data and information they need within the MLS Tax Suite.

Most recently, the CRS Data team worked closely with RealTracs to launch a new history section within their listing report, which pulls in sales history using an API developed by CRS Data. The integration seamlessly provides members access to MLS and parcel history information together.

“Combining MLS listing history with reliable tax history is such an awesome feature. Thanks to our close, working relationship with CRS Data, not just now but throughout our 14-year history, seamless integration and valuable information are consistently delivered to our mutual customers,” says Stuart White, president and CEO of RealTracs. “CRS Data has always been RealTracs’ best and most reliable vendor because of its culture and unwavering commitment to great service and customer satisfaction.”

CRS Data is committed to creating long-term partnerships with their customers, offering custom solutions, a variety of training opportunities and providing personable customer support for their members.

“By leveraging the CRS Data API, we are able to combine MLS and tax data into a single platform,” says Doug Powers, chief technology officer for RealTracs. “In an era where real estate professionals juggle a dozen different tools, our partnership with CRS Data allows us to deliver more efficient listing entry and property search solutions for our customers. The end result is more timely, accurate and comprehensive data at our customers’ fingertips.”

CRS Data continuously looks for new opportunities to make it easy for MLSs to enrich their members’ data and research experience. Simplification, display aesthetics and data accuracy are all part of what sets the company apart. Their willingness to work in tandem with their customers to create custom solutions is a commitment.

The team worked closely with Georgia MLS to create an upgrade that would allow their system to showcase a list of most recently searched properties within their members’ dashboard display.

“We are consistently impressed by the quality and performance offered by the team at CRS Data,” says John Ryan, chief marketing officer for Georgia MLS. “We find confidence knowing that they are proven and committed to working with us in creating property data and map features that are essential components of the timely and comprehensive reports our members need to better serve their clients.”

CRS Data continues to expand and has scaled to service new customers. Across the U.S., the team now services its MLS Tax Suite to more than 100 MLSs. Watch a video about the company’s history and where it is headed.

“We are honored to work with Georgia MLS, RealTracs and each of our customers to create simplified access to the most accurate property tax data and maps available,” says Matt Casey, CEO of CRS Data. “Data and map tools are our passion and our customers make it possible to continue doing what our talented team does best. We are so thankful for their partnership.”



For more information, please visit www.CRSData.com.