Rental Beast Partners With Homes.com to Simplify the Rental Application

Real estate tech provider Rental Beast has partnered with leading real estate portal Homes.com to offer renters and listing agents direct access to Rental Beast’s online rental application engine, Apply Now. Apply Now is a comprehensive tool that streamlines the rental application process.

To submit an application, renters can click on the “Apply Now” button next to their chosen rental listing on Homes.com and are guided through an easy-to-navigate application. Once the application is submitted, credit data and supporting information are securely gathered, and automated emails give renters, landlords and real estate agents real-time updates. Fully FCRA-compliant, Apply Now gives listing agents and property owners fast and secure access to an applicant’s credit information, eviction history and background information, where applicable, to guide their decisions.

“Apply Now has enjoyed tremendous success on the Rental Beast platform,” says Ishay Grinberg, founder and CEO of Rental Beast. “It has effectively decreased the amount of time it takes to process applications, provided listing agents and landlords with the secure access they need to make informed decisions, and helped renters get into units faster. We are pleased to offer Apply Now to Homes.com users.”

Apply Now continues Rental Beast’s goal of simplifying the rental market for real estate agents, landlords and tenants, and Homes.com’s goal of creating a smarter home search.

“Over 80 percent of the renters on Homes.com are looking for single-family homes,” says David Mele, president of Homes.com. “In this often-segmented market, submitting rental applications can be stressful and time-consuming. Our partnership with Rental Beast will help alleviate those pain points and provide renters with a simple and smart home search experience.”

For more information, please visit RentalBeast.com.