Revamp your mudroom with these features.

Cubbies and Seating

Cubbies will keep your room organized. A place to sit while putting your shoes on is also helpful.

Pet-Washing Station

All it takes is a small tub or shower area with a handheld sprayer to keep your pets clean.

Sink and Counter Space

For any miscellaneous needs, it’s practical to have a sink and counter space in your mudroom.

Laundry Area

Having a laundry area in the mudroom is a welcome addition for quick clean ups from outside.