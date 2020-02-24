REcolorado Matrix Database Certified Platinum by RESO

CoreLogic® has announced the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) has awarded platinum certification to the MatrixTM listing database operated by REcolorado, Colorado’s largest multiple listing service (MLS) and the provider of the home search site REcolorado.com.

REcolorado uses Matrix by CoreLogic to serve approximately 25,000 subscribers in the Greater Denver area and throughout Colorado, including Steamboat Springs, Salida and Alamosa. With more than 830,000 users, Matrix is North America’s most popular multiple listing platform, according to CoreLogic.

“Platinum certification means our database complies with the highest standards of RESO’s multilevel certification program,” says REcolorado Vice President and Chief Product Officer Staci Wood. “By migrating to a RESO-certified listing database, REcolorado is helping to improve the bi-directional flow of data, and fostering innovation that will bring new products to our subscribers faster, as well as benefit the larger industry. CoreLogic has been a great technology partner to work with to achieve this key milestone.”

“We’re very pleased to help progressive MLSs like REcolorado incorporate RESO standards in their enterprise business systems,” says Chris Bennett, executive leader of Real Estate Solutions for CoreLogic. “More and more organizations are recognizing the benefits of adopting RESO in whatever way they can. A natively RESO-compliant database won’t be a good fit for all Matrix clients, but other solutions like CoreLogic TrestleTM make it easy for everyone to take advantage of RESO standardization.”

“Platinum certification enables an MLS to provide the highest level of value for its brokers and technology partners,” says Sam DeBord, CEO of RESO. “Congratulations to REcolorado and its membership for continuing to move the industry’s technology forward.”

For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com or www.reso.org.