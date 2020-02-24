The Newest Trend for In-Home Luxury: Home Hair Salons

﻿

Here’s everything you need to know about an in-home salon…

Whether it’s a routine haircut, a quick manicure or a blowout before an evening out, installing a hair salon at home greatly simplifies life.

In addition to convenience, you’ll enjoy the privacy when trying out a new look or having friends over for an evening of self-care.

While salons can be incorporated anywhere, the most important thing is to design a space suited to your regular routine and treatments.

Of course, you want to make sure that your favorite hairdresser is willing to make house calls before you do anything!