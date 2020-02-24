Turnkey Homes: A Rising Trend for Luxury Homebuyers

Here are a few reasons why a turnkey residence is more likely to appeal to luxury buyers.

Convenience

Many of today’s top buyers are willing to pay more for a property that already meets their expectations without having to put more work into it.

Easier to Envision Themselves

Homes that look brand new are much easier for buyers to envision themselves in over a more personalized, lived in space.

Costs Are Upfront

If a home is already equipped with everything a buyer is looking for, then it can be very appealing to know they won’t have to invest any more money in upgrades.