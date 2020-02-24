Write Yourself a Permission Slip

In real estate (and in life), the fact is that failure is a part of success, and an important one.

As I explained to a coaching member who was recently struggling with learning curves and imperfection, to succeed in this business, you have to give yourself permission to fail. You have to be committed to the learning process—part of that is understanding that sometimes we’re not going to always get it right. Sometimes we falter, screw up and go in the wrong direction. That’s okay! That’s how we learn. Be okay with failure. It’s all just part of the process.

As you develop your success plan for your personal next level, keep this important message in mind. Creating big goals for yourself, and taking your productivity and profitability to new levels so you can build your growing business, means learning new skill sets, expanding your belief systems and doing things you’ve probably never done before. That means you’ll hit a few snags along the way, which are all just opportunities for growth. Be kind to yourself in the process. Give yourself permission to make U-turns. Show up for yourself the same way you would a child just learning to walk.

To keep anxiety at bay, remember these keys to success:

Own your fear but don’t let it own you. One of the best things we can do is to acknowledge what is holding us back. Fear of prospecting, especially, is scary for a lot of agents. Own it and then take action. Action displaces emotion.

Work from your commitment. Your commitment should be to serve, not sell. That means everything you do in this business is coming from a place of building a relationship with another human being. The more relationships you build, the stronger your business foundation. Commit to it.

Commit to the activity, not the results. To get to your next level, you have to commit to prospecting. For some who are just starting out, that’s five days a week. For others, two to three. For still others, just committing to making two connections per day is a great start. The point is to let go of the result of whether or not you get a listing—just prospect. In doing so, you create a solid habit that will help you move past the fear and pressure of making a misstep and closer to your goals.

Everything you do is a learning experience. Find the lessons and keep moving forward. We’re here to help!

