Help Agents Get Ahead of the Curve

NAR PULSE—The Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness offers strategies, tips and tools to help your agents create a realistic budget, including a reserve fund for unexpected expenses. We want them to be ready for the next curve ball life throws at them!

2021 NAR Leadership Academy

Remind your agents that the application deadline for the 2021 NAR Leadership Academy is March 3! This program identifies, inspires and mentors emerging leaders from the local and state association level, and allows future leaders to experience multiple facets of leadership and define their leadership style along the way. Learn more.

MVP Members: Meet Your Financial Needs With CFFW

Evaluate your financial needs by taking the Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness online assessment! Earn The Who, What, Where and How of Live Streaming and Video Marketing webinar for FREE, PLUS a chance to win a $250 Visa Gift Card when you act by Feb. 29!