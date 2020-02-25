Fathom Realty Attracts Industry Leader Wendy Forsythe

Fathom Realty has announced that Wendy Forsythe, a well-known industry executive, has taken an expanded role as the company’s first chief brand officer (CBO). In her role, Forsythe will be responsible for marketing, industry relations and merger and acquisition initiatives for Fathom Realty, as well as for the portfolio of Fathom Holdings companies, which includes the company’s proprietary technology platform, IntelliAgent.

“Forsythe began consulting with us in 2019 and immediately delivered value. Her track record of growing real estate brands and vision for the future of the industry were skills we recognized immediately,” says Joshua Harley, Fathom Realty founder and CEO.

“I have enjoyed working with the Fathom team over the last several months. I believe the Fathom culture, business model and value proposition represent the brokerage of the future. There are big things ahead for Fathom,” says Forsythe.

Content Square 1.

Originally from Canada, Forsythe was a longtime executive at Royal LePage until she was recruited to the U.S. by Realogy to be employee No. 2 at the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand. Forsythe was instrumental in the initial launch of that brand and early growth. She also served as the chief operating officer of HomeSmart International, a top five national brokerage company, where she led their corporate office and franchise operations.

“Wendy is a thought leader, a strategic thinker and has a proven ability to execute. Having her at the helm of the Fathom brand, which is poised for tremendous growth, is very exciting for us,” says Fathom President and CFO Marco Fregenal.

Earlier this year, Fathom Realty officially filed its S-1 document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), intending to list its common stock on the Nasdaq exchange.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com.