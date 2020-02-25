Questions to Ask When Interviewing Real Estate Agents

If you plan to buy or sell a house, you want a real estate agent who is knowledgeable and who will guide you through the process and help you get a great deal. Take the time to interview several agents and ask the right questions before choosing one.

How much real estate experience do you have?

An experienced agent will have a detailed understanding of the local real estate market and will be able to answer all your questions.

Are you a full-time real estate agent?

An agent who works in real estate part-time and has another job may not be available when you have a question or want to schedule a viewing. A full-time agent will have more availability.

Can you provide me with some recent clients’ contact information?

Always request references. Ask about their experiences with the agent, including how well the agent answered their questions, explained procedures and walked them through the process. Ask if they were satisfied with the agent’s service and whether they would recommend the agent.

How will you communicate with me?

Some agents like to check in every day, sometimes several times a day, while others prefer to update clients only when there is significant news to share. Let an agent know whether you prefer to be contacted via phone, text or email.

For homes you sold in the past year, what was the average length of time between the date a property was listed and the date it was sold? What was the ratio between the list price and the final sale price?

If an agent closes deals quickly and sells homes at or near the list price, that means the agent sets appropriate asking prices and has good negotiating skills. If an agent sets the list price too high, a house may linger on the market and prospective buyers may think there is something wrong with it.

How will you market my home?

A mix of strategies can get you the most exposure. An agent may suggest marketing your home online and in print, as well as hosting an open house. The agent may recommend having your home staged and hiring a professional photographer and videographer.

How many buyers do you actively work with at one time, on average?

An agent who works with several clients simultaneously may not always be available when needed. If an agent you are considering has a large clientele, ask if you would work with other team members and, if so, how everyone would communicate. An agent who works with a very small number of clients may not have much experience and may not be the best choice to help you buy a house.

Make an Informed Decision

Buying or selling a house is probably the largest and most important financial transaction you will ever make. Interview several local real estate agents and ask the right questions so you can find the one who will best serve your needs.