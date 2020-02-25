Should You Work with a Mortgage Broker?

A mortgage broker works independently or for a brokerage and can help you apply for loans from several lenders to save time and avoid stress.

A mortgage broker will be paid a percentage of the loan amount by you or by the lender. Fees are only paid when a mortgage is finalized.

Ask family members, friends, coworkers or your real estate agent to recommend a mortgage broker they have worked with in the past.

Interview several brokers and ask about their training, experience, communication style and fees.

Make sure a broker is licensed. Check online reviews and look for complaints.

Base your decision on individual characteristics, not a company’s reputation.