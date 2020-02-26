Search
Carbon Monoxide Detectors Can Save Lives

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that can cause illness or death.

It is released by appliances that burn wood, coal, oil, gasoline, propane and natural gas.

Carbon monoxide can prevent enough oxygen from reaching vital organs.

A person who has been exposed may initially have flu-like symptoms but may later become disoriented or lose consciousness.

Install carbon monoxide detectors on each floor of your home (including the basement and attic), near sleeping areas and in or near an attached garage.

Check the detectors and change the batteries regularly.

If a carbon monoxide detector goes off, evacuate the house and call 911.

