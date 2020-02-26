How to Protect Your Loved Ones from Accidental Poisoning

Share This Post Now!

Common household chemicals and medications can be dangerous when used incorrectly. Take safety measures to prevent poisonings.

Store chemicals in their original containers in cabinets that are inaccessible to children.

Don’t mix chemicals because that could release toxic fumes.

Get medications with child-resistant caps, read the labels and follow instructions carefully.

Don’t take or give anyone more medicine than prescribed or give doses more frequently than recommended.

Only give your kids medications intended for children. Don’t call medicine “candy.”

Don’t share prescriptions, even if another person has the same medical problem you have.

Get rid of unused or expired medications.

If you suspect poisoning, call 911 or Poison Control.