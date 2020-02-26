Realogy Named One of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical CompaniesÂ® by Ethisphere for Ninth Straight Year

Realogy Holdings Corp. has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical CompaniesÂ®. This is the ninth consecutive year in which Realogy has earned the distinction, underscoring its ongoing commitment to leading with integrity and embedding ethical business practices in its companyÂ culture.

Realogy is one of 132 companies spanning 21 countries and 51 industries honored by Ethisphere this year, and one of only four honorees in the real estate industry.

“Earning the distinction as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for nine consecutive years is an incredible honor for Realogy and all of our employees,” saysÂ Ryan Schneider, Realogy chief executive officer and president. “I’m particularly proud because the recognition reflects the deep commitment of the thousands of dedicated and talented people at Realogy who live by our core values of integrity, excellence and respect. It’s our employees’ leadership in the community, their treatment of each other, and their commitment to our affiliated agents, franchisees and business partners that brings out the best in us.”

Shacara Delgado, Realogy chief ethics and compliance officer, adds: “Integrity is the foundation of our business and a core value that permeates every aspect of our company. Our Board and executive leadership team have established principles that enable us to deliver a world-class ethics and compliance program, and our employees understand that the Realogy Code of Ethics is not simply a corporate policy, but also a living set of shared principles that drive our success.”

In addition to its robust Ethics and Compliance program, Realogy’s focus on ethics and integrity is demonstrated through its many community, diversity and environmental sustainability initiatives and accolades, including:

More information about Realogy’s commitment to ethics and integrity and dedication to responsible corporate citizenship can be found in theÂ Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

“Congratulations to everyone at Realogy for building an exceptional track record of integrity and earning this recognition for a ninth time,” says Ethisphere’s chief executive officer, Timothy Erblich. “Realogy has been remarkably consistent in advancing a culture defined by the highest ethical standards and leading on key societal imperatives.”

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics QuotientÂ®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment processÂ includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

View the full list of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies.