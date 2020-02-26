Rocket Photo Creates Photographer Network With Top Real Estate Brokerages

Rocket Photo, a photography company that connects REALTORS® with vetted, independent real estate photographers, has announced they have entered into an agreement with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate as part of their Preferred Alliance Program. Rocket Photo will create a private, national network of photographers who can serve both Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living network members.

Director of Preferred Alliances Nina Fabbri says, “We are excited to provide Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living network agents with this service. Through the new agreement, network agents across the United States will have access to consistent, affordable and high-quality listing photography, all through a single, streamlined ordering system.”

The nationwide Rocket Photo network is made up of independent photographers that specialize in real estate photography. Rocket Photo vets each photographer and lists the approved photographers on the Rocket Photo Marketplace, a platform where REALTORS® across the country can find and book professional photographers. As part of the Preferred Alliance Program, Rocket Photo will leverage its network and create private networks for both the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living franchise networks.

Real estate agents in the U.S. are increasingly relying on professional real estate photography to sell their listings. According to Rocket Photo, professional listing photos are proven to sell listings 50 percent faster and generate 118 percent more online listing views, and brokers encourage their agents to utilize professional photography in order to meet the demands of their buyers and sellers.