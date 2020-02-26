Ways to Get Picky Kids to Eat More Veggies

If your children don’t like vegetables, try serving them sautéed, steamed, roasted and raw and see if they prefer one version.

Cut vegetables into fun shapes and serve them with seasoning, cheese, hummus, dip or guacamole.

Experiment with different toppings on taco or pizza night.

Serve salad regularly with dinner.

Have your kids help you with planning, shopping and preparing meals.

Keep offering new vegetables once in a while. Your kids may eventually try and like them.

Set a good example by eating plenty of veggies.

Sneak vegetables into foods your kids like and let them think they’re eating something else.