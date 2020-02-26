What Is a Procuring Cause Dispute?

An agent whose actions lead to a sale is the procuring cause and receives a commission.
Disputes can arise if customers work with multiple agents.
If an agent shows you a house, but you later hire a different agent, and you buy the house the first agent showed you, that agent is the procuring cause.
If you buy a house that the seller’s agent showed you without your agent present, the seller’s agent is the procuring cause.
Sign a buyer’s broker agreement detailing your relationship.
Tell every agent you communicate with who is representing you.
If you want to view a house, have your agent show it to you.