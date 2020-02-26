What Is a Procuring Cause Dispute?

An agent whose actions lead to a sale is the procuring cause and receives a commission.

Disputes can arise if customers work with multiple agents.

If an agent shows you a house, but you later hire a different agent, and you buy the house the first agent showed you, that agent is the procuring cause.

If you buy a house that the seller’s agent showed you without your agent present, the seller’s agent is the procuring cause.

Sign a buyer’s broker agreement detailing your relationship.

Tell every agent you communicate with who is representing you.

If you want to view a house, have your agent show it to you.