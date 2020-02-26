Search
Window to the Law: Complying With the California Consumer Protection Act

Window to the Law: Complying With the California Consumer Protection Act
Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s e-News.

If you collect consumer data via your website or any other way, the new California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) could affect how you gather, store and share consumers’ personal information. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from the National Association of REALTORS® to find out if your business is covered, what’s required, and the steps to come into compliance.

See the video.

