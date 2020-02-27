Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties Launches New iBuyer Service to Help Homeowners

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties has announced a new iBuyer service for local homeowners. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties’ new Offer Optimizer provides homeowners throughout the state more options to sell their homes than ever before.

“Our new iBuyer service allows Arizona homeowners to push a button and receive multiple offers instantly,” says Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. “Offer Optimizer gives our clients more options, and it’s enhanced with the local expertise and high-quality service our agents provide to help homeowners maximize their selling opportunity.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties’ new iBuyer platform helps homeowners thinking about selling compare their options.

“Homeowners get full transparency. They can see what it looks like to sell their home to an iBuyer, sell their home on the open market or even choose not to sell,” Stark says. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is partnering with zavvie, whose Offer Optimizer™ suite technology connects agents and their clients to iBuyers.

The company’s new iBuyer service is new to Arizona. Local homeowners will now have the ability to receive multiple offers instantly—all in one place.

“We want our clients to have every choice available in the marketplace,” adds Gordon Miles, president and COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. “We know from research that homeowners want the help of a professional real estate agent when they sell, including when they sell a home to an iBuyer. We are giving consumers what they are asking for: all the options and a professional agent who is focused on their client’s needs throughout the entire process.”

Miles notes a recent iBuyer study found that 41 percent of all sellers would consider an iBuyer offer. Among those considering an iBuyer offer, 92 percent still want to be represented by a professional real estate agent.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties has one of the most recognized and trustworthy brands in the real estate industry. An independently owned and operated member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is the largest independently owned franchise in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network.

Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of zavvie, says, “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is known for delivering the utmost care and professionalism to its clients, making it the leading real estate company in the state. By expanding their real estate services with Offer Optimizer, they are giving their clients more options than their competitors. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is setting the highest bar for how homes are sold in Arizona.”

Hornung notes the online tools that zavvie provides are current, reliable and packed with market-specific data so homeowners can make informed decisions with the guidance of a professional agent.

For more information, please visit zavvie.com/bhhsaz/ or www.bhhsaz.com.

