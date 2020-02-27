Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Provides Agents With New Strategic Client Engagement Tools

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the launch of BHGRE MovesSM. This automated program, powered by MooveGuru, Inc., allows BHGRE®-affiliated agents to provide their customers with exclusive discounts and a concierge service that reduces the stress, time and expense of moving.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate-affiliated brokers and agents can utilize the program at no additional cost, and there is no fee for consumers to participate in the program.

Research* has shown that, on average, people spend over $10,000 on move-related products and services. BHGRE Moves allows affiliated agents to offer strategically-timed discounts to their clients from national retailers such as Home Depot®, Bed Bath & Beyond®, Allstate®, ADT®, and dozens more. Agents can customize offerings and enroll their preferred local vendors to the platform.

BHGRE Moves also offers agents multiple ways to stay top of mind with their clients and positions them as local market experts during every stage of the customer’s homeownership lifecycle. These include:

An automated email marketing program that sends clients agent-branded, personalized emails with local, home-related money-saving offers during the home-buying process

A concierge dedicated to work with recent homebuyers to connect all of their utilities to their new house—a process that can often take over five hours and upwards of seven calls—with just one 30-minute phone call

A “customer for life” program that nurtures the client relationship beyond the close. This automated service delivers value-added email offers to clients on behalf of their agent, timed at strategic intervals to foster repeat business and referrals.

“This program provides Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate-affiliated agents with the perfect complement to the unique, engaging and relevant lifestyle content they already provide to help clients live their best lives,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “With the addition of services like concierge utility connection and valuable discounts on move-related products and services, BHGRE-affiliated agents can now extend their role beyond that of trusted transaction professional to trusted homeownership advisor.”

“We are excited to provide our affiliated agents with another tool to help keep them top of mind with their spheres and in consistent, regular contact before, during and most importantly after the sale,” say Sonya Feigen and Loni Vogler, of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Vogler Feigen. “And the fact that the service is automated is the best feature of all. Now all our affiliated agents have to do is simply enroll their client, and the program does the rest—delivering consistent and meaningful follow-up messages to clients—while freeing the agents to provide next level service.”



