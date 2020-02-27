HUD Secretary Ben Carson to Keynote NAHREP National Convention and Housing Policy Summit

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®) announced Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will deliver the keynote address at its National Convention and Housing Policy Summit, being held March 16-18 at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C. Program details and other speakers were also released for this year’s event, which is sponsored by Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

Some of the most prominent names in real estate and mortgage finance will participate in the event, including:

Mike Miedler, Century 21 President and CEO

Adam Contos, RE/MAX CEO

Allan Dalton, Real Living Real Estate CEO

Steve Murray, REAL Trends President

David Brickman, Freddie Mac CEO

Sanjiv Das, Caliber Home Loans CEO

Bob Walters, Quicken Loans President and COO

Tom Wind, U.S. Bank Executive Vice President, Consumer Lending

Michael DeVito, Wells Fargo Executive Vice President – Head of Home Lending

Dave Stevens, Mountain Lake Consulting CEO and former FHA Commissioner

In addition, several government housing officials will deliver comments and participate in discussions, including:

Federal Housing Finance Administration Director Mark Calabria

Federal Housing Administration Commissioner Brian Montgomery

Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Program highlights include:Fireside Chat with José Andrés: Named to Time’s “100 Most Influential People” in both 2012 and 2018 and awarded “Outstanding Chef” and “Humanitarian of the Year” by the James Beard Foundation, Andrés will sit down to discuss the Hispanic Wealth Project with 2020 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez.

Release of the 2019 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report: Experts from Harvard, UCLA and the Urban Institute will join Noerena Limón, NAHREP SVP of Public Policy & Industry Relations, to discuss the role of Hispanics in the U.S. housing market and the outlook for growth in 2020 and beyond.

The Future of Customer Acquisition: How Tech Companies Are Improving the Way We Prospect: A panel of executives from Zillow, realtor.com® and Opendoor will discuss breakthroughs in customer acquisition and the opportunities for real estate professionals in the coming years.

Panel Sessions and Workshops: This year’s programs will look at loan products, podcasts, iBuyers, listing presentations and masterminding best practices.

“The size and scale of NAHREP’s National Convention and Housing Policy Summit is a testament to the surging growth of the Hispanic housing market,” says 2019 NAHREP President David Acosta. “Our goal is to help create a business and governmental environment where Hispanics with the means and desire to participate in homeownership have the opportunity to do so.”

For more information about the NAHREP National Convention and Housing Policy Summit, including registration information and a full agenda, visit nahrep.org/convention.