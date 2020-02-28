Choosing Cut-Rate Homeowners Insurance Can Be an Expensive Mistake

﻿

A cheap homeowners insurance policy can cost more than you bargained for if you don’t have the right coverage.

Get enough coverage to repair or rebuild your house, even if construction costs rise after a disaster or changes are required to meet building codes.

Choose a policy that will pay to replace your belongings with new ones. Get a floater for expensive possessions.

Consider paying additional premiums to be covered for perils that are typically excluded, such as flooding.

A person who is injured on your property can sue for more than your homeowners policy will pay.

An umbrella insurance policy can protect your other assets.