Essential Equipment for Your Home Gym

Not a gym rat? Hate being surrounded by strangers while you sweat it out? Well, just because you didn’t sign up for a gym membership or join a yoga class, doesn’t mean you can’t stay in shape. Home gyms are becoming more and more popular, making it easier than ever for people with social anxiety or busy schedules to stay fit.

Whether you’re a seasoned fitness expert or a newbie, a home gym offers convenience, privacy and most importantly, no more excuses. And, it doesn’t have to cost you thousands. With these essential pieces, you can lose weight, get lean and stay healthy from the comfort of your own home.

Weights

From dumbbells to kettlebells, weights are an important starting point for your home gym. You can find weights in different price points, sizes, colors, materials and styles, whatever your preference. Even invest in adjustable weights or a full set for motivation to work harder and get stronger. For those who like to lift more often, consider a barbell with a range of weights.

Content Square 1.

Resistance Bands

Feel the burn with a set of durable resistance bands. Taking up barely any space and great for all skill levels, these bands are a perfect addition to any home gym. They can be used for multiple areas of the body, are found in many at-home workout plans and can even be utilized for physical therapy if you have an injury or are recovering from a surgery.

Yoga Mat

Whether you have hardwood floors, stone, tile or carpet, a yoga mat will protect your body in almost every exercise—not just practicing yoga. Utilize this mat for stretching or specific workouts, for example, crunches or planks, keeping you clean and minimizing stress points. The best part of a yoga mat is that it’s a great travel item, easy to take with you on vacation, outside or to a group class.

Treadmill/Elliptical

Get in your daily cardio, even on rainy, freezing or dangerously hot days, with a treadmill, elliptical or another cardio machine. With today’s high-quality technology, you can do anything from watching your favorite television show to streaming group classes to guided runs from all over the world.

Content Square 2.

Full-Length Mirror

Though this isn’t exactly a piece of gym equipment or machine, it’s just as essential as the others. A mirror can help you learn and understand your body and how your form looks when doing a workout. To properly build strength and prevent any injuries, a mirror is a necessary addition to your home gym.