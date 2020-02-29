Brokers: What’s the best marketing spend? In this webinar, we’ll break down effective marketing solutions and strategies, centered on generating leads and referrals, so you can manage your money wisely.

Register now!

What: RISMedia Webinar Series – Brokers: Where Are Your Marketing Dollars Best Spent?



Sponsored by



When: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT



Who: Brandon Doyle, Doyle Real Estate Team, RE/MAX Results; Jill Goldman, Matt Fetick Team, Keller Williams Realty; Scott Little, CoreLogic; and Verl Workman, Workman Success Systems

For coverage of the webinar, follow @RISMediaUpdates and use #RISWebinar.

About the Webinar



Brandon Doyle, of the Doyle Real Estate Team, affiliated with RE/MAX Results in Minnesota, is a consultant and speaker, as well as author of four books, including “Success Rate Marketing: How Small Businesses Can Leverage KPIs and Stop Losing Money.” Among many roles, Doyle was chair of the Minneapolis Area Association of REALTORS® Young Professionals Network, and featured in REALTOR® Magazine and The Star Tribune.

Jill Goldman is an associate broker and sales director of the Matt Fetick Team, affiliated with Keller Williams Realty in Pennsylvania. An attorney and REALTOR®, Goldman is a certified Real Estate Negotiation Expert, and recently served the Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS® and the Suburban West REALTORS® Association.

Scott Little is the leader of Property Marketing Solutions at CoreLogic, currently spearheading the expansion of HomeVisit, a premier visual marketing platform that enables real estate professionals to easily access the tools needed to market their listings in a single workflow.

Moderated by



Moderator Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered keynotes, seminars and more to thousands of real estate professionals worldwide. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw over 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “Outpace the Competition With a New Listing Game,” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.