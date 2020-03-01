RE/MAX Hosts 44th Annual R4 Convention in Las Vegas

With more than 7,000 real estate agents, brokers and other attendees from over 67 countries in attendance, RE/MAX hosted its 44th annual convention at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas last week. The Opening General Session, hosted by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Adam Contos, featuring RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger and world-renowned motivational speaker Les Brown, highlighted the accomplishments of the global real estate network’s more than 130,000 agents and announced what’s to come for one of the world’s leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services.

With best-in-class marketing tools exclusive to the RE/MAX network being announced at the 2020 convention, a Super Session was hosted by industry leader and Chief Customer Officer Nick Bailey, who returned to RE/MAX in 2019, and Abby Lee, RE/MAX senior vice president, Marketing and Communications. Greg Schwartz, former president of Zillow Group’s media and marketplace businesses, was also a guest speaker at the event talking about consumer behavior. The event concluded with a presentation from Grammy-nominated Sekou Andrews on how to make messages that resonate with consumers.

“We’ve created something special in our 47 years as a company. The RE/MAX network has grown from one agent to 130,000; it’s clear people want to be a part of the RE/MAX family,” Contos told the crowd of affiliates who traveled from across the world to attend the convention to learn, network and exchange international referrals. “RE/MAX agents, worldwide, closed nearly 1.6 million residential transaction sides in 2019, making the dream of homeownership a reality for so many people. This event is all about celebrating that and sharing plans on how we’ll continue to grow that number.”

Highlights from announcements made at the 44th annual convention include:

Motto Mortgage Reaches New Milestones

Motto Franchising, LLC recently announced that the Motto Mortgage network of offices closed more than $1.1 billion in loan volume and helped more than 5,000 families realize their dreams of homeownership in 2019. Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased over 40 percent to 111 offices last year.

Exclusive Access to Start Using the First App Has Begun

On the heels of the Q4 2019 announcement that RE/MAX acquired data science startup First, convention attendees gained exclusive access to start using the app last week. The official launch to RE/MAX agents in the U.S. is planned for March 2020, and the First team is exploring launching the product in Canada and global regions. The app is a perfect complement to the booj Platform, making it easy for agents to identify likely sellers within their own network of contacts at a significant discount.

Megaphone by RE/MAX Is Now Available

Megaphone is the latest marketing tool launched by RE/MAX and is designed to deliver seamless digital advertising to help RE/MAX agents drive traffic to their listings, website, social media, and more. With a few clicks, agents can place digital ads across the web from one simple platform. Beyond just placements, it provides reports on how the ads have performed that can be shared with a possible seller. The ads can also be easily extended or updated to target additional locations.

RE/MAX Viral Marketing Videos Are Back

RE/MAX has once again partnered with the comedy team who brought us “RE/MAX is Wack” back in 2011 to create three more unique videos that highlight the benefits of going with a RE/MAX agent in a humorous way. The videos are available to everyone at YouTube.com/REMAX.

The 2020 National Ad Campaign Assets Are Customizable to the Agent—and Their Listing

The Super Session provided an overview of the 2020 national ad campaign assets which, for the first time in RE/MAX history, can be customized to both the agent as well as his/her listing. The custom listing tool provides agents with a new way to market homes on behalf of the home seller with the ability to create custom, professional commercials for each and every listing.

RE/MAX Expands Photofy Offering—the Easiest Content Creation Platform

Now available exclusively to all RE/MAX brokers and agents, Photofy gives access to a broad selection of graphics that can be used to market properties, promote a business and even support recruiting and retention efforts. Photofy is an efficient tool that enables users to create beautiful imagery for social media marketing needs right from a mobile device.

RE/MAX University and Buffini & Company Roll Out ‘The Pathway to Mastery’ Program

RE/MAX University will be working closely with Brian Buffini and his new program “Pathway to Mastery.” The course is a deep dive into lead generation, negotiation strategies, buyer and seller tactics, and more. The eight-week course has been specifically designed to help both new and veteran agents increase their production.

Images from the 2020 Opening General Session and 2020 RE/MAX R4 convention can be found here.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.