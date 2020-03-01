Top 100 Real Estate Producer Sharp Group Atlanta Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has announced that Sharp Group Atlanta has joined its Alpharetta/ North Fulton office. Led by Phoenix Award recipient Ann-Marie Sharp, the team brings over 50 years of combined real estate experience.

“I am honored to welcome Sharp Group Atlanta to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network,” says Dan Forsman, president and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “The exceptional value and service delivered by Ann-Marie and her team, plus the iconic Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand and our advanced marketing and technology, will create a very powerful combination to take their business to a higher level.”

Sharp began her career as an on-site new construction agent and then moved into the resale market. During the real estate recession, she shifted gears and developed her expertise in short sales and foreclosures. With 15 years of experience, she and her team have proven experience in all aspects of residential real estate, and are ready to help their clients and customers in Greater Metro Atlanta find the right place to love and call home.

Sharp and her team pride themselves on delivering a client-centered approach that goes beyond typical real estate transactions. Her mission is to transform the client engagement into a gratifying and stress-free experience, catering to every client’s unique needs, and establishing personal relationships that last forever. Sharp Group Atlanta has significant experience living and working on both sides of the perimeter, which allows them to better advise clients across the Greater Metro Atlanta area. In 2019, Sharp was named one of Atlanta’s Top 100 Producers by The Atlantan magazine. Sharp Group Atlanta can be reached at 770-688-4388 or SharpGroupAtlanta.com.

“My team and I are delighted to be joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties at the company’s state-of-the-art office in downtown Alpharetta,” says Sharp. “We look forward to offering our clients an elevated level of service, award-winning marketing and new strategic resources. In addition to residential real estate, my team is now able to offer property management, commercial services and new development services. I have always admired the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices organization, culture and professional approach to real estate. On day one, they did not disappoint. The entire Marketing Department welcomed us with a ready-to-go suite of beautiful materials already personalized for our team. We have always provided our clients with the highest level of service. We are excited to have now aligned our team with a brokerage with the same standard of excellence and superior level of marketing and technology. We are ready to go full speed ahead into the busy spring market.”

“We are so pleased to have Sharp Group Atlanta as a member of our Alpharetta/North Fulton office family,” says Mary Wargula, senior vice president and managing broker of the Alpharetta/North Fulton office. “Ann-Marie Sharp and her team are highly professional sales associates who have an unprecedented work ethic to deliver excellence for their clients and customers.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhsga.com.