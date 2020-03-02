Prosperity Home Mortgage Selects Kansas City to Launch Inaugural Ignite Convention

Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, a full-service mortgage banker operating in 45 states, is launching its inaugural Ignite Convention in Kansas City. The convention, taking place this April 6-8 in the Grand Ballroom at the Kansas City Convention Center, will bring together hundreds of real estate professionals from all facets of the industry to learn, network and get energized about growing their business and contributing to their long-term success.

“Kansas City is a thriving, culturally rich city that has invested in itself and it shows,” says Amy McDonald, regional manager of Prosperity. “Not only have businesses arrived in droves; they’ve grown and flourished, making Kansas City a destination and real estate in the area very enticing. We couldn’t think of a better city to launch our inaugural convention that would showcase the best and brightest talent.”

The keynote speaker is Fredrik Eklund, the No. 1 broker in the nation, best-selling author and reality TV star of “Million Dollar Listing.”

Breakout sessions include:

How to Earn $1 Million a Year in Real Estate

Market Your Way to the Best Year Ever by Using Facebook

How to Build Wealth Through Investing in Real Estate

The Changing Luxury Market

Leveraging an Assistant to Increase Sales

How to Be a Top Producer as an Individual Agent

Social Media for Your Business

Technology of Tomorrow, Today

How to Increase Your Millennial Business

Building a Power Team

Attendees can also expect remarks from HomeServices of America Inc. CEO Gino Blefari, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate CEO Vince Leisey and ReeceNichols Real Estate President and CEO Mike Frazier.

“Real estate continues to become more challenging. Technology improves at lightning speed, buyers’ and sellers’ needs change and it’s crucial to be able to adapt,” McDonald says. “We hope through the Ignite Convention that professionals will learn tools and tactics to increase their business and we can grow and improve as an industry.”

Tickets are available for purchase online at igniteconvention.com, priced at $350.