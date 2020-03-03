4 Features of a Car Lover’s Dream Garage

Here are four features every car enthusiast will appreciate in their garage.

Cooling & Heating

Keep yourself comfortable when doing work and never wait for the car to heat up or cool down before heading out.

Wash and Wax Area

If you love hand washing and waxing your cars, then you’ll want to have a designated station for doing so in your garage.

Hydraulic Lift

If you’re going to be doing work on your vehicle’s undercarriage, you may want to consider installing a professional-grade hydraulic lift.

Kitchenette & Bathroom

Garage work can get messy and you probably don’t want to run back into the house to use the bathroom or grab a snack.