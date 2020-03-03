4 Ways to Improve the Views From Your Home

Here are four tips to ensure that your home’s surroundings are on full display.

Oversized Windows

It goes without saying, but more windows means more views. They frame an unforgettable backdrop and bring the scenery into your house.

Thoughtful Landscaping

Your landscaping should enhance the scenery, not take away from it, while also maintaining privacy.

Decorate Accordingly

Low-slung furniture can be useful to avoid creating obstructions in a room, and the color palette that you choose should complement the scenery.

Focus on Seating Arrangements

Try to create seating areas that capture the best viewpoints in the house.