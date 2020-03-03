New CENTURY 21 Campaign Dispels Agent Abandonment Myth

Consumers are often unaware of the behind-the-scenes work it takes to help a real estate transaction close, or, they work with an agent that is not the best representation of that effort—a challenge that often leads to the perception that agents abandon their clients. But not all agents are the same, and Century 21 Real Estate LLC hopes to prove it.

CENTURY 21® is dispelling the myth that all agents are the same with its new advertising campaign, “Abandonment,” which includes several television spots, including “Balloon” (below), “Cave” and “Boat.”

Here, Cara Whitley, chief marketing officer for Century 21 Real Estate LLC, explains the message behind the campaign, the goals CENTURY 21 is striving for and how the brand hopes to showcase the extraordinary work agents do every day on behalf of their clients.

Tell us a little bit about this new campaign and all it encompasses.

Cara Whitley: The new “Abandonment” campaign doubles down on our prior campaign’s battle cry: “Don’t Settle for Average (Unless You’re in the Market for It).” The new campaign premiered March 3 across TV broadcast, social and digital channels, including Disney Media Networks like ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and Good Morning America’s Strahan Sara & Keke, and followed by elements of the campaign airing on National Geographic throughout 2020 and into 2021. It draws attention to the frustrating experiences homebuyers and sellers encounter when working with an agent who lacks the ability to deliver superior service—that feeling of being abandoned to figure out the process on their own.

With a rich history of holding our agents to a higher standard, CENTURY 21 is the only answer to combat this. Since October 1991, our brand has instituted a Quality Service Training Program and a SELLER SERVICE PLEDGE® certificate that details services that will be provided to a seller listing their property with the CENTURY 21 System. And the results show in our client feedback: CENTURY 21-affiliated agents receive a 96 percent overall satisfaction and 98 percent recommendation rating, according to RealSatisfied.

What was the process for creating this campaign?

CW: Alongside our creative and PR agency of record, MullenLowe, the campaign was developed to help emphasize the need to set the bar high and never settle for less than extraordinary. There remains a common challenge both homebuyers and sellers experience while working with some real estate agents: that feeling of abandonment during the process. The CENTURY 21 System is comprised of relentless agents who never settle for average and deliver 121 percent for their clients every single day. They serve as the client’s guide along each and every step of the journey. This is what clients demand and what they deserve.

What are you hoping to communicate with the TV spots, and why do you believe they will be effective?

CW: The home-buying and -selling experience can feel extremely overwhelming and intimidating without the right partner to guide you throughout the process. Through “Abandonment,” Century 21 Real Estate is stressing the need to work with the right relentless expert, every step of the way. By working with one of our affiliated agents, what can often feel like a massive undertaking instead becomes an extraordinary experience. This commitment to excellence has resulted in CENTURY 21-affiliated agents receiving a 98 percent recommendation rating from their clients.

What’s in store for the future?

CW: As CENTURY 21 gets ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021, and looks ahead to the next 50, we will continue to challenge the tried-and-true methods of real estate as we surpass consumer expectations and drive to make the home-buying/-selling process worthy of the exciting, once-in-a-lifetime experience it truly is.

