Earn Your C2EX Brokerage Endorsement

Earn Your C2EX Brokerage Endorsement
NAR PULSE—Find out how when you sign up for the Commitment to Excellence webinar on March 12 at 11 a.m. CT. Learn how this award-winning platform empowers REALTORS® to demonstrate their professionalism and commitment to conducting business at the highest standards. Don’t miss out—register today!

Tell Your Agents About Telehealth
See a doctor on-demand anytime, anywhere. With Members Telehealth, you and your agents can save time, money and stress and get immediate treatment for non-emergency medical issues via smartphone app, web chat, email or phone. It’s available to all NAR members through the REALTOR Benefits® Program.

Create Compelling Listing Presentations With Tools From RPR®
As a real estate professional, your listing presentation is one of the most important pieces of communication you can share with potential clients. It’s your resume, a capabilities brochure and a first impression all rolled into one.

