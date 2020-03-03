ERA Key’s Gauthier Receives Circle of Light Award

ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge announced that Aura Gauthier, a REALTOR® in the Marlborough, Mass., office, has received the Circle of Light Award, which is presented each year for outstanding service to the community.

“Many people say they live to give, but Aura embodies that phrase every single day,” according to Kevin Harris, who manages the Marlborough office. “Her passion is to help people in need, which she does not only through the large number of charities she’s involved in, but by helping them with real estate.”

Local organizations for which she has volunteered or donated her assistance include: Roland’s House, an emergency shelter for men; the Hudson Family Shelter; Andrew’s Helpful Hands, which pays the rent or mortgage for families who have a child with cancer who is having a bone marrow transplant; Hope for the Holidays, which provides Christmas gifts for families it sponsors; the Marlborough Community Cupboard; the Hudson Community Food Pantry; Our Father’s Table, which serves meals to needy people; and the Mayor’s Charity Ball, which created an emergency fund for Marlborough residents in need.

Nationally, she supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the American Cancer Society. She has managed a food drive, collecting 120 large bags of food for the Marlborough Community Cupboard and the Hudson Community Food Pantry, participated in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events, and collected supplies for Roland’s House and the Hudson Family Shelter. She is a committee member for the Roland’s House Evening of Giving fundraiser. She is a member of the ERA Charitable Trust, which has contributed more than $400,000 to dozens of area charities since its inception in 2004.

“And if that isn’t enough,” Harris says, “she continues to donate to and support other organizations that she feels are in need, as well as to those that others on the ERA Key team are passionate about.”



