Latest Issue of Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ® Magazine Explores Why Wellness Is the ‘New Luxury’

The multibillion-dollar wellness industry, its surging importance and subsequent prioritization among high-net worth individualsâ€”deemed “the new luxury” for affluent consumersâ€”is explored in the latest issue of Luxury Portfolio International magazine, the bi-annual appellative publication produced by Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ® (LPI). The acclaimed global luxury brand, which comprises more than 200 leading high-end real estate brokerages, is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ®.

LPI magazine has a readership of more than 200,000 HNWIs and can be found on newsstands worldwide. It is distributed domestically through Barnes & Noble and shipped to top LPI members in more than 70 countries.

Throughout the just-released installment (Volume 10: No. 1), in-depth articles spotlight the latest in wellness, its ever-widening impact on high-end real estate and residential amenities, and why the wellness industry, as a whole, is predicted to be worthÂ $5.6 trillionÂ by 2022.

Content Square 1.

“This is one of the most insightful volumes of LPI magazine to date, delving into numerous facets of a topic that is influencing the prime property market with increasing frequency,” saysÂ Stephanie Anton, president of Luxury Portfolio International. “We have long prided ourselves on staying well-ahead of the curve in terms of trends that areâ€”or soon willâ€”impact our luxury real estate firms and their clients. To that end, our editorial team has worked to compile the most compelling input about what’s happening in the broad topic of wellness, the shift it is causing in housing priorities among affluent consumers, and what’s on the horizon as it relates to the prime property market.”

Feature stories in the current issue include the best gadgets for improving sleep habits, the most relaxing spas and lagoons worldwide, and the beautifying benefits of clay. On the cover is “On the Rocks,” a palatial barn-style estate encompassing eight bucolic acres inÂ Kent, Conn.Â Listed with LPI member William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance, the state-of-the-art property is highlighted in a four-page spread, singled out for its myriad of unique attributes, including its frame (fashioned from the beams of a 200-year-old barn), walls of glass and a custom-designed kitchen by Cuisines Denis Couture.

Additional articles include an inside look into the former homes of high-profile individuals, fromÂ Richard NixonÂ to authorÂ Anne Rice, and must-attend luxury cultural events worldwide. The issue also profiles a series of jaw-dropping properties, from aÂ Philippe Starck-designed penthouse in the heart ofÂ ParisÂ to a sun-drenched hideaway inÂ Naples, Fla.

Content Square 2.

View the magazine’s digital edition, which is also available on luxuryportfolio.com, where you can request a print copy.