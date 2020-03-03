Seamless Search-to-Social With Market Reach

Cutting through the clutter of digital home search just got a bit easier for agents and brokers across the country with Market Reach, a new lead generation and brand marketing solution from realtor.com®.

As home shoppers consider their next move, the home search is often top-of-mind. Even when they’re not actively searching for listings online, chances are they’re thinking about the process. Market Reach applies behavioral insights from searches on realtor.com to help real estate professionals reach these buyers on Facebook and Instagram.

“It takes a lot these days to make a connection that counts, and many of us connect on social media,” says Deepak Thakral, realtor.com SVP, Product. “While many agents and brokers spend money on social engagement, these platforms are constantly changing their ad parameters. Market Reach helps agents and brokers stay on top of best practices for digital marketing, targeting home shoppers more effectively on these social platforms.”

Billions of people use Facebook and Instagram every month, but not all of those users are shopping for or selling a home. Market Reach applies realtor.com user data to help target people who are actively searching online on realtor.com with listing and branding ads on Facebook and Instagram that are relevant to their recent search activity.

Market Reach also helps listing agents demonstrate value for their home seller clients by increasing exposure to clients’ properties through social media ads. Professionals can take advantage of features that include:

Listing walkthrough video ad: Dynamically generated in real-time, the video automatically pulls in data from the listing description, plus photos and animated 3D graphics, and branding for the listing agent and the brokerage that agent represents.

Dynamically generated in real-time, the video automatically pulls in data from the listing description, plus photos and animated 3D graphics, and branding for the listing agent and the brokerage that agent represents. Community video ad: Dynamically generated, this video highlights school data, population demographics, entertainment options, and nearby things to do.

Dynamically generated, this video highlights school data, population demographics, entertainment options, and nearby things to do. Spotlight ad: Personal branding templates to showcase local expertise

Personal branding templates to showcase local expertise Auto-rotation of ads: Exposure for multiple listings. Demonstrates expertise, success and credibility in the local market. Agents and brokers can showcase for-sale and sold properties and they can promote for-sale homes via listing walk-through videos.

Market Reach is available to all agents and brokers, and all Market Reach customers receive the leads generated from their ads on Facebook and Instagram.

“Realtor.com helps agents and brokers compete in a rapidly changing marketplace. It’s what sets us apart from many of our competitors,” says Thakral. “Market Reach is the latest in a succession of products and features we’re developing to make buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone—consumers and real estate professionals alike.”

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.