Add More Steps to Your Day

If your wrist is adorned with one of today’s popular activity trackers, or if you’re tuned into your smartphone’s health app, then you might be facing the sobering fact that you’re not walking as much as you should be.



According to the Mayo clinic, the average American walks 3,000 – 4,000 steps a day…or 1.5 – 2 miles. Most fitness experts say we should strive to increase that to 10,000 steps a day, depending on your current fitness level and capabilities. The good news is, walking is the most accessible activity for most people as it doesn’t require expensive equipment or a gym membership.



Yet, despite its simplicity, walking really packs a punch when it comes to health benefits. In addition to helping to maintain your weight, a regular walking regimen can help reduce the risk of:

Heart disease

Obesity

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Depression



So once you’re equipped with a proper pair of walking shoes, there’s nothing holding you back from increasing your daily steps, right? Well, not necessarily. If you’ve got a sedentary job, work from home, or pass most of your free time in front of a screen, it may be a lot more difficult than you think to get more steps in, let alone reach 10,000 per day.



The Mayo Clinic suggests increasing your steps gradually, striving to tack on 1,000 extra steps each day every two weeks. Here are some strategies to help you reach your goals:

Don’t drive if you don’t have to. Think about the places in town you frequent, such as the local grocery story, the coffee shop or the bank, and determine which ones you might be able to get to on foot. Choose to take a stroll instead of automatically hopping in the car.



Take a walking lunch. If you’ve got a desk job, then try to make sure your lunch hour is spent on the move. Walk to your favorite deli or diner, or stroll to a nearby library or bookstore. Log some steps at the closest park, beach or track. Bad weather a factor? Head to the nearest mall or price club to lay down some tracks.

Content Square 1.

Tidy up each night. If you’re in the habit of saving your housework for the weekend, do a little straightening up each night before bed instead. Do the dishes, throw in a load of laundry, sweep the kitchen floor or bring out the garbage. You’ll be surprised how quickly steps can add up around the house.



Break it up. If you can’t devote an hour to walking each day, break it up instead and take three 10-20 minute walks. Several shorter walks are often easier to fit into a busy schedule yet yield the same positive results.