Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Selects RISMedia’s ACESocial, to Power Agents’ Social Media Marketing, Promote MLS Listings

Innovative social media marketing and content system to automate original, high-quality content, and promote MLS listings across Georgia leader’s agent and brokerage social media platforms

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, a leader in Georgia real estate, has partnered with RISMedia to provide its ACESocial platform, an innovative social media marketing service, to the company’s 1,600 agents.

RISMedia’s ACESocial is a social media marketing and content system, designed to create, distribute and automate original, high-quality content, as well as share and promote MLS listings across agent and brokerage social media platforms. Dan Forsman, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, believes this powerful partnership will give his agents an edge over the competition.

“RISMedia’s ACESocial provides our agents with a powerful tool that automates social media engagement between the transactions, while enabling our agents to market their listings to their sphere of influence, automatically,” said Forsman. “We chose this system because of its turnkey nature and robust feature set that empowers our sales associates to improve their social media marketing while allowing our organization to control the brand experience.”

ACESocial is a proven, successful resource for agents and brokers looking to increase social reach to generate more prospects and leads through exclusive, consumer-focused and luxury content, fully customizable and branded landing pages featuring agent and company information, and MLS listings shared and promoted across all social media platforms. Agents and companies can also utilize ACESocial metrics and reporting tools to gauge impressions and engagement.

“With his passion for innovation and excellence, Dan Forsman has made Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties a market leader in real estate in overall sales, listing inventory, sales of new homes and growth in luxury market share,” said RISMedia Founder, CEO and Publisher John Featherston. “Known for understanding the needs of his agents, Dan consistently delivers innovative solutions to help improve agent productivity and the highest level of value to their clients and customers. We’re thrilled to have ACESocial included in these solutions.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has more than 1,600 associates and 26 locations across the Greater Metro Atlanta and North Georgia area. The company generated over $4.1 Billion in sales volume and 11,556 transaction sides in 2019.

“RISMedia has been a staunch and dedicated supporter for organized real estate and the brokerage community for decades,” Forsman said. “The content they provide is second to none and the ACESocial system they’ve created is exceptionally efficient and cost effective for organizations like ours. When you marry high-quality content, an easy-to-use system and affordability, the decision is simple. ACESocial was the right solution for our company, and our agents.”

Visit ACESocial for information about how this innovative platform can help your company and agents succeed with social media marketing today.