Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Adds Presence in Southern New Mexico With Affiliation of Steinborn & Associates Real Estate

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced that Steinborn & Associates Real Estate, a company that has been a community leader for over 50 years, has affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. Now known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates, the firm is headquartered in Las Cruces, N.M. The company is led by co-owners Amy and John Hummer, who acquired the firm in 2006. In 2019, the company generated approximately 1,300 transactions equating to $244 million in sales volume prior to its affiliation, ranking it No. 1 in overall production among all real estate companies in Southern New Mexico, according to the announcement.

With three offices and 100 affiliated agents, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates serves the Greater Las Cruces region, including the village of Mesilla and Santa Teresa, N.M.

Steinborn Property Management and Steinborn TCN Commercial Real Estate will continue to do business under their current names and are not part of this affiliation.

Home to New Mexico State University, White Sands Missile Range and thriving healthcare and agricultural industries, the area has received national and international attention via Spaceport America, the nation’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport and home to Virgin Galactic. The region, a popular destination for first-time homebuyers, families and retirees alike, has become a bedroom community to the adjacent and booming economy of El Paso.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates will be joining the Cartus Broker Network, a global relocation company. Cartus works with a worldwide client base serving corporate, government and membership organizations with an expansive global footprint providing services into and out of more than 185 countries.

The company is excited to participate in Realogy’s affinity referral programs with Navy Federal Credit Union and Realogy Military Rewards, as well as new programs under development.

Leveraging its time-tested training and development tools, coupled with a strong portfolio of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate programs and technology, the firm will continue its focus on recruiting both new and experienced agents to their professional team. The company culture is defined by their team of self-described “go-givers,” savvy, driven professionals who give freely of themselves to their clients, colleagues and community.

Community involvement is an important focus for the company, which supports a number of organizations, including Mesilla Valley Hospice, the Gospel Rescue Mission, Big Brothers Big Sisters and New Mexico State University Athletics. Co-owner and broker of record Amy Hummer, who enjoyed a past career in banking and healthcare, is a long-standing community leader. She has served on the boards of Mesilla Valley Hospice, the Junior League of Las Cruces, March of Dimes, New Mexico State College of Education Advisory and the New Mexico Association of REALTORS®. Amy is a past Citizen of the Year Award recipient and REALTOR® of the Year by the Las Cruces Association of REALTORS®.

Co-owner John Hummer is a successful healthcare executive with a track record of leading, developing and expanding major hospitals across the U.S. He came to Las Cruces in 2000 to lead the development of MountainView Regional Medical Center as its founding CEO. Most recently, John co-founded the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is also a managing partner of several real estate development companies with multifamily, office, retail and medical-related projects. He is past chairman of the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce and Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance. He is currently an executive board member of The Borderplex Alliance, the economic development entity for El Paso, Texas, Las Cruces and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“Amy and John Hummer have both leveraged their highly successful careers in healthcare and banking to achieve success leading a brokerage and have contributed to Steinborn’s continued market leading position in Las Cruces,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “Along with their management team, they are the ideal leaders to join with us and grow the brand in this exciting area. They have been a vital part of the region’s business community for the past 20 years. They recognize that affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate uniquely positions them to expand their service area, welcome top talent to their team and invest in their current agents with greater resources. Their consistent ranking as a market leader is a testament to their vision, culture and business development goals. I couldn’t be prouder to work together with them to grow their well-respected company in this lifestyle-driven market.”



“We are proud of our market-leading position and deep connection to our community,” says Amy Hummer. “We knew that the best way to further enrich the home-buying and -selling experience of our clients and increase our impact on our community was to tap into a sophisticated and powerful platform. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s robust suite of tools and technology are enhanced by the power of one of the most recognized lifestyle brands, Better Homes and Gardens. Joining the Cartus Broker Network, along with participating in Realogy’s current and future affinity programs, will yield tremendous benefits to both our team of professional REALTORS® and clients. John and I, along with Qualifying Broker Connie Hettinga, intend to leverage all these opportunities with a renewed commitment to high performance and growth.”

For more information, please visit www.BHGRE.com.