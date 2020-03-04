A Fresh Approach to Home Protection Plans

Cinch Home Services Lends a Helping Hand Every Step of the Way



For Scott MacDonald, broker/owner of RE/MAX Gateway in Chantilly, Va., providing clients peace of mind as they navigate the home-buying and/or -selling process is mission critical.

That’s why MacDonald and his management team decided to partner with Cinch Home Services (formerly HMS National) five years ago. A trusted partner to the real estate community for more than 40 years, Cinch has grown to become a leading provider of home warranties and services.

And thanks to the longstanding partnership, MacDonald’s agents are able to go above and beyond when it comes to protecting their client’s investment.

“Peace of mind is the best way of talking about it,” says MacDonald, whose agents offer a home warranty through the listing period in order to protect sellers.

“When you explain to sellers the benefits associated with a home protection plan through Cinch, they love it,” says MacDonald, who goes on to explain that Cinch handles 80 percent of the brokerage’s home warranties. “They also enjoy the fact that they were offered the opportunity to get a home warranty to protect the home during the listing term, as many real estate professionals don’t necessarily know how to communicate the value of them to sellers.”

Buyers are also afforded the same peace of mind when a home warranty is in place, as they can take comfort in the fact that they’re protected should a covered appliance or system break or fail altogether after they move in.

“In an environment where 90 percent of buyers will ask for a home warranty anyway, it makes sense to have protection in place,” adds MacDonald.

MacDonald also emphasizes the responsiveness of the Cinch team. “One of the main reasons we work with Cinch is because I can put a call in and not only get answers immediately, but also get issues resolved quickly.”

Offering a helping hand every step of the way, according to MacDonald, “their level of service is what truly sets them apart.”

Committed to making home protection easier than ever, Cinch steps up when things break down by providing more than just home protection plans. With a long history of delivering the highest-quality home services to customers across the board, the team at Cinch is dedicated to providing straightforward solutions that make home repairs easier.

From the modern tools that get homeowners the help they need, when they need it, to an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee to back it all up, Cinch’s service levels are well ahead of industry standards. This same level of service extends to the company’s nationwide network of vetted service pros who are equipped with the tools and know-how to handle any job.

“They’re a step above other contractors we’ve used in the past, and they get out quicker, as well,” adds MacDonald.

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, Cinch’s involvement with RE/MAX Gateway office events is yet another way they stand out.

“They’re involved with our offices and they even help sponsor events,” explains MacDonald. “They’re around the offices enough that our agents are familiar with them, and that makes a huge difference.”

To learn more about how you can partner with Cinch Home Services, please reach out to Adam Brown, vice president, National Sales, at abrown@cinchhs.com or visit cinchhomeservices.com/realestate.