How to Keep a Car in the City

From public transportation to bike shares, the city offers a variety of options for getting around…but sometimes we just need a car. Whether it’s for reverse commuting to a job in the suburbs or to get away to your country house on weekends, having a car on hand can make the most sense for urban dwellers. However, there are some important strategies to deploy to make keeping a car in the city both safe and cost-effective. Take the following into account:

Size matters. Make sure your car is city-friendly—in other words, able to handle tight, parallel-parking situations, and maneuver through city-style traffic jams. Small to midsize fuel-efficient cars are best for city life. Also, make sure it’s a car that you’re OK with a few dents, scratches and dings. The city probably isn’t the best place for your prized luxury vehicle or sports car.

Insure correctly. In an urban environment, you’re more prone to fender benders, so make sure your car is insured properly for city driving. You may need to increase your liability insurance; comprehensive insurance can help if your car is damaged or stolen and collision will cover damage to your or another person’s car, no matter who’s at fault in an accident.



Prepare for wear and tear. Driving in most cities means more potholes, bumps in the road and frequent braking in stop-and-go traffic. Be sure to have a spare tire available at all times, and check your tire pressure regularly, along with your suspension and brakes.

Create a parking plan. Come up with a plan for parking your car that makes the most sense for you. If you can afford it, look into housing it in a garage, but make sure the costs don’t sabotage your budget or savings plan. Instead, get to know the streets in your neighborhood: Which ones are safest? Which often have available spots? What are the alternate-side-of-the-street parking regulations? Winging it when it comes to parking will be expensive and unsafe.



Keep a different service schedule. Odds are, you won’t be driving nearly as far with your city car, so don’t wait until you hit the recommended mileage to bring your car in for service. Follow the calendar, not the odometer.