Insider Tips From Cleaning Pros

Who doesn’t like a squeaky clean house? Yet, no matter how hard we try, no amount of elbow grease seems to measure up to the job done by professional cleaners. Here are some of their top secrets for a clean that’s a cut above!

Add a drop of olive oil. Have you meticulously cleaned your stainless steel appliances only to step back and still find fingerprints? Place a small amount of olive oil on a clean rag or paper towel and buff with the grain to banish stubborn smudges. Remove any remaining residue with a clean paper towel and you’ll be left with a gleaming appliance.



Hone your vacuuming technique. Like to speed through the house with your vacuum? According to the experts, it’s time to slow it down. While it’s natural to focus on the pushing motion when vacuuming, dirt is actually removed when you pull it back, so be sure to do so slowly to suck up as much as possible.



Clean with steam. The pros say that for a really deep clean, put chemicals aside in favor of steam. As opposed to cleaning solutions, which can leave behind a sticky residue, steam cleaners remove dirt using heat. They can also be used in a variety of places and on many different surfaces, including, tile, grout, carpet, upholstery, showers, sinks, ovens, stove tops, mattresses and more.

Enlist some cornstarch. For the clearest windows ever, forget cleaning sprays. Instead, mix up a cup of white vinegar and a cup of water, then add a teaspoon of cornstarch. The fine abrasive texture of the cornstarch will help remove dirt and grime from glass.

Stick it in the freezer. Is there some melted candle wax stuck to your table linens? How about gum on a piece of clothing? Put your item in a large plastic bag and let it sit in the freezer for a while. This should make scraping it off a breeze.

Let these tips from the pros help make your cleaning easier and more effective.



Source: Real Simple