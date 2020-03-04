Millennials: Traveling With Purpose

Often known for their commitment to bettering the world around them, it looks like Millennials are also focused on bettering themselves. A recent global study from Hotels.com, “Generation Travel,” reports that Millennials are opting for getaways focused on self-improvement instead of just fun and sun. According to the report, 75 percent of U.S. Millennial travelers claim the purpose of their travels is to enrich their mental or physical health, broaden their horizons or learn new skills.

Compared to just 24 percent of Baby Boomers, 42 percent of millennials are interested in learning-based holidays and mental health and well-being improvement retreats. And for 31 percent of responding Millennials, these types of getaways have become their main trip of the year, although one in five say they make a last-minute trip when they need it most.

Millennials are willing to make the necessary investment in self-improvement as well; 63 percent say they would pay more for a trip they feel benefits them mentally, physically or emotionally, with 71 percent reporting they’d be willing to spend up to 50 percent more. They’re willing to make sacrifices to reap the rewards of self-improvement travel as well: 36 percent would give up the internet, 34 percent makeup or grooming, 28 percent social media, and 27 percent alcohol.

For 24 percent of Millennial travelers, the quest for self-betterment is about maintaining or improving their mental health. For 32 percent, it’s about improving themselves; 27 percent do it to stay healthy; and 23 percent seek to gain inspiration. These reasons trump traveling to find love, reported by just 12 percent of respondents.

For those who are already in a relationship, however, 37 percent would opt to share the experience of bettering themselves through travel with a partner, compared to 20 percent who would choose family or friends, and just 4 percent would travel alone.

Often inspiring long-term change, the top mental health and wellness getaways include:



Meditation retreat: 27%



Silence retreat: 24%



Expressive dance: 24%



Mindfulness: 23%



Yoga retreat: 22%

The top types of travel for the fitness-minded include:

Running-related: 26%

Surfing camp: 25%



Cycling: 24%

Mountaineering: 24%

Fitness festivals: 23%

When seeking personal development, these trips top the charts:

Life-coaching session: 37%

Interpersonal skills getaway: 34%

Personal resilience course: 34%

Confidence-building retreat: 33%

Relationship retreat: 26%