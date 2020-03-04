MooveGuru Launches Exclusive Partnership With Digital Insurance Broker Mylo

Mylo, the digital broker transforming insurance shopping, has been selected by industry-leading moving concierge service MooveGuru as their exclusive insurance partner. Customers of over 300 real estate brokerages will benefit from this strategic partnership by gaining fast, easy access to expert home insurance recommendations, online quote comparisons from multiple carriers and personalized advice from licensed agents.

MooveGuru is a concierge solution for real estate brokerages who wish to provide moving services to their clients, including ERA, Keller Williams, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Century 21, Realty ONE Group and The Realty Alliance. Mylo enhances their value by giving time-crunched homebuyers an easy path to the insurance they need to move into new homes. They can now compare digital quotes from leading carriers, get coverage recommendations and purchase top-rated products for home, renters, auto, flood, umbrella, and more. Because Mylo has carrier partners in all 50 states, they are able to find solutions in a wide range of geographical areas.

“People who are moving have an immediate need for insurance but may be too busy to find the best value on their own,” says David Embry, Mylo CEO. “MooveGuru is a great partner for Mylo because we’re both committed to helping homebuyers and sellers save time, energy and money through technology.”

Integrating with Mylo will enhance and diversify MooveGuru’s user experience by adding expert insurance advice and multiple relevant products to one of the industry’s most extensive white-glove moving concierge services.

“Our quest at MooveGuru is to partner with firms that offer end-to-end electronic provisioning of every service needed for a real estate transaction,” says Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru. “With Mylo, customers can take advantage of their impressive insurance service offerings in real time, or work with the MooveGuru concierge desk for a personal touch.”

Mylo was launched by the world’s largest privately held independent insurance broker, Lockton Companies, in 2015 and received $28 million in a round of Series A funding led by global investment firm Guggenheim Partners in 2019. Their innovative tech platform enables small businesses and individuals to find the best value for multiple insurance needs in a single place, which has resulted in month-over-month revenue growth. Integrating with MooveGuru extends their market outreach to a key audience of homebuyers and sellers.

Oakley aims to address a real pain point for homebuyers and sellers: the move. On average, consumers spend about $10,000 per move, according to a proprietary research study by the University of Colorado. In addition to connecting all utilities to a new home via one 20-minute phone call, MooveGuru sends clients valuable discounts to popular locations such as The Home Depot during their move with an email branded to the broker and agent, keeping agents connected to past clients once a quarter following the move.

Mylo eagerly joins MooveGuru on their journey toward a better experience for brokers, agents and movers alike.

For more information, please visit www.mooveguru.com.