8z Real Estate Doubles Down on Hyper-Local Tech With Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform

8z Real Estate, named the Best Residential Real Estate Agency in Colorado in 2019, is continuing its tradition of using innovation to stay competitive in an ever-changing housing market by implementing the Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform. Adwerx’s automated services have been rolled out to 8z’s 15 offices and more than 150 agents, effortlessly maximizing exposure for listings on premium websites and social media in the critical first few days of being on the market.

Technology and hyper-local solutions have been important ingredients in the secret sauce for 8z. Last year the brokerage launched 8z Offers to ride the swell of iBuying.

“We understand that choosing to sell your home is a big decision, and that finding a skilled and well-equipped REALTOR® is essential to the process,” says Ryan Carter, president of 8z Real Estate. “Part of what makes our agents so capable is that they’re empowered with technology designed to increase their productivity and make them more competitive. The Adwerx Platform automatically creates digital advertising to showcase their listings online where potential homebuyers will see them, freeing our agents’ time to focus on serving our clients.”

Content Square 1.

The Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform powers digital advertising and makes it easy for both the brokerage and its agents to promote listings by seamlessly integrating through marketing automation, creating ads that are:

Displayed to the right hyper-local geographic area

Displayed to prospects where they are spending time online

Displayed to people who are likely to purchase a home

Personalized by the agent as desired

Deployed frequently with a photo and details about the property listing

Branded and include contact information for the agent

Measurable in order to track reach

Ads appear on Facebook, popular mobile apps and premium websites that consumers and potential homebuyers visit on a daily basis, including local and national news outlets.

For more information, please visit www.adwerx.com.