Segmenting Contacts in Your CRM to Personalize Touchpoints

One of your most important jobs as a real estate professional is to make regular contact with your clients. By making personalized touches at various times throughout the year, you stay top of mind should your clients need your services again or have someone to refer to you.

You should have the contact information for all of these individuals stored together in your CRM. In an ideal world, you’d remember various details about each of your clients, but sometimes, this isn’t possible, and that’s where list segmentation comes in. List segmentation is exactly what it sounds like: breaking up the contacts in your CRM into lists based on those individual clients’ different wants and needs.

Here are some smart lists to separate your contacts into in order to personalize touchpoints:

First-Time Homebuyers

One intelligent bucket to create in your CRM is one for first-time homebuyers. You can regularly send these folks information that covers some of the basics of purchasing a home.

Former Clients

Creating a separate list for former clients is smart because much of your business likely comes from referrals. Be sure to make it clear that you enjoyed working with them and that you’re still active and would love to work with them in the future. However, don’t come across as too salesy!

Cold Leads

Ah…every agent’s favorite contact to reach out to. One of the best ways to cut down on the amount of time you spend cold calling during the day is by segmenting these individuals into a separate list in your CRM and reaching out via email. You may not be able to get super granular with the way you personalize these emails, so focus on information: who you are, the region you specialize in and how you can be an asset to them during the selling or buying process.

Agents, what other lists are you segmenting your CRM into in order to personalize touchpoints?