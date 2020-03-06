Search
Set a Realistic House Budget and Stick to It

Many people get pre-approved for a mortgage and borrow that amount, then get overwhelmed by the total cost of homeownership and other expenses.

A lender may not consider maintenance, repairs, property taxes, homeowners insurance, private mortgage insurance, childcare, medical bills, and college and retirement savings, but you should take those expenses into account.

Tell your real estate agent that your budget is firm and you aren’t interested in more expensive houses.

Don’t compare your house to those owned by others. They have different financial circumstances and may have bought homes they can’t afford.

If you get into a bidding war, stick to your budget and be willing to walk away.

